Joe Jonas Revealed What Really Happened With The Jonas Brothers Breakup

It's been eight years since the Jonas Brothers officially called it quits in 2013. Though they reunited again in 2019 to the delight of JoBro diehards worldwide, the initial split was a bit of a shock — one that came after nearly a decade of making music together — not only to their followers, but also to some members of the band itself. Now, it seems that fans of the trio's sibling act have an insight into the room where it happened, thanks to an excerpt from the trio's upcoming memoir Joe published on Instagram.

As BuzzFeed reported, the 31-year-old middle brother, Joe Jonas, posted select pages of his debut nonfiction work, "Blood," which he co-wrote with Kevin Jonas, 33, and the youngest one in the group, 28-year-old Nick Jonas. The book, which has been highly anticipated by fans and followers alike, is set to be published in November 2021 after a lengthy postponement. (The first delay was announced in July 2020, per Billboard.)

Considering the passage Joe chose to publicize the JoBros' tell-all, it seems that readers won't be disappointed. The reason? It contains details about the very moment the Jonas Brothers officially parted ways. Read on below to find out more.