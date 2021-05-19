The Jonas Brothers Have A Huge Announcement

The Jonas Brothers are just full of surprises these days!

As fans know, the group has gone through plenty of ups and downs, but one thing has always remained constant — their fan base. Because let's be honest... we'll always fangirl over Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas. In 2013, the band shocked fans by announcing they would be going their separate ways. During that time, Nick worked on solo projects, as did Joe, who fronted DNCE.

Luckily, the boys came to their senses in 2019, announcing that they were rejoining forces and making new music. "Kevin surprised Joe and I by showing up, which was a big thing in our conversations, just the transparency of saying, you know, your willingness, Kevin, to get on a plane and go wherever we might need to go in this new chapter, given that you've got a family," Nick told E! Online of the news at the time. "Cut to a month and a half, two months later. At that point, I was engaged, so it was sort of like our realities were colliding and shifting. It's just been insane, and I think the biggest year of growth for us as brothers and as a band."

In fact, the brothers had their biggest hit to date after their reunion — "Sucker" became their first No. 1 single — and we still can't get the catchy tune out of our heads. Keep reading for more details on the band's latest announcement, which has sent fans into another frenzy.