Sophie Turner Just Completely Roasted Joe Jonas. Here's What She Said

At least Nick Jonas had the sense to pre-book a therapist for after the release of Netflix's "Jonas Brothers Family Roast." Perhaps he will even let Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas join him after their wives annihilated them on the no-holds-barred special that dropped on November 23. The Jonas Brothers spoke to E!'s "Daily Pop" before the special aired and it seems they were rightly nervous about the roast. Nick said (via E! News), "I definitely booked therapy for Monday morning," apparently anticipating a thrashing. As for Kevin, he appeared to be unsure if JoBros would make it through the roasting unscathed. "Talk to us after the show," he deadpanned. But, no other JoBro was as nervous about the roasting as Joe.

After all, the "Sucker" singer is married to "Game of Thrones" Queen of the North, Sophie Turner. And her bite, well, she's been known to serve her remarks with a dash of ice. Even when Taylor Swift bashed Joe in "Mr. Perfectly Fine," Turner nonchalantly bantered (via Us Weekly), "It's not NOT a bop." Apparently, comedians had been cautioning Joe about his wife's forthcoming quips. With warnings like, "Oh man, good luck, brother," Joe was understandably concerned about the savagery his spouse could spew. He panicked, "I'm like, that's not what I want to hear before this thing!"

But, dear Joe, that's exactly why we're here. Winter's coming and Mrs. Joe Jonas was ringing in all the jabs in time for the festive season.