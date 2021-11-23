Why Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Is Sparking Concerns About Her Marriage To Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of those Hollywood couples that seems to have figured out how to manage their relationship despite what the media throws at them. Even though they have only been married for two years, they have formed such a solid bond that it seems unbreakable.

"Who would have thought that my life would end up being like that, where me and my teammate sit at the dining table...and we build upon each other?" Chopra told Vogue Australia when asked about her relationship with Jonas, via Vogue India. "It's such a joy. I feel very, very blessed." She even shared the secret behind their happy union. "Secret behind a good marriage? I am just two years in, so I would be able to tell you only so much. According to me, it is conversation. And, actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other. And actually enjoy it all."

Chopra and Jonas are finally living their happily ever after, but fans seem to think otherwise. Eagle-eyed Instagram users spotted a shocking change in the "Quantico" star's account, making everyone think that there's trouble in paradise.