The Special Thing Priyanka Chopra Introduced To Nick Jonas

Lovebirds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated a new milestone in their relationship as husband and wife: their first Diwali. The occasion was extra special not only because it's the first time they celebrated together, but also because they hosted the festivities at their home in Los Angeles. On Instagram, Chopra shared how happy she was that her husband, and many of the people she cares about, honored her culture with her.

"Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You're my angels," Chopra wrote. "To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home," she continued, adding, "And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali."

Jonas also took the time to offer his appreciation for his wife for exposing him to traditions with which he was previously unfamiliar. "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light," he wrote on Twitter. "My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."