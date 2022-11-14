Robin Mattson Explains Why General Hospital Had To Stun Fans And Recast Heather Webber

The psychedelic drug LSD has been around since 1938. It can cause hallucinations for hours, and long-term use can even exacerbate already-existing mental illness, according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation. On "General Hospital," the villain Heather Webber often used LSD on her enemies but accidentally ingested a massive dose, the result of which drove her insane and landed her in an institution, per Soap Hub. When Robin Mattson took on the role of Heather Webber in 1980, she became a hit with the fans by pushing the bounds of Heather's depravity for decades, per Soaps in Depth. Fans tuned in for years to see what new evil Heather would come up with.

When Mattson last played Heather, the malefactor had kidnapped Sam McCall's (Kelly Monaco) son, Danny, which was thwarted by mob enforcer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). She later tried to kill the girlfriend of her son, former serial killer Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth), but he turned the tables on his dastardly mother, stabbing her and burying her. Heather survived and after several more heinous deeds, she was committed to D'Archam Asylum. Recently, Heather was brought to General Hospital, albeit recast with Alley Mills in the role, per Michael Fairman TV, striking fear in the hearts of several characters.

Fans have been curious about why Mattson was recast, and the actress spoke out about it on social media.