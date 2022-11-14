Inside Jennifer Aniston's Relationship With Her Famous Father John Aniston
Jennifer Aniston is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, and she comes from a famous family. Soap opera fans will know that Jennifer's dad, John Aniston, paved the way for his daughter in acting, and he was a staple on the wildly popular NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" for years. Jennifer's mother, Nancy Dow, also appeared in a few television shows and films, including "The Ice House" and "The Wild Wild West" (via IMDb). Dow died in 2016 at the age of 79, per In Touch Weekly. Dow and Jennifer were estranged for years, but according to the outlet, Jennifer visited Dow a few weeks before her death. "Jen must have had a wake-up call and wanted to see her mother one last time before she passes," the insider shared.
In 2022, Jennifer shared the tragic news that her father, John, had died. The "Friends" star took to Instagram to share a series of images and a heartfelt tribute to her late father on November 14, 2022. "Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," she wrote, adding that he was not in "pain." She also noted the date of his death — 11/11. "You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now," she added. "I'll love you till the end of time."
While the tribute was incredibly touching, the pair's relationship wasn't without its ups and downs.
Jennifer Aniston and John Aniston had a complicated relationship
Jennifer Aniston and her late father, John Aniston, had a complicated relationship. In 2020, Jennifer spoke with her friend Sandra Bullock in Interview Magazine about some of the rough parts of her upbringing, including her father's troubled relationship with Jennifer's mom, Nancy Dow. When Bullock praised Jennifer for being such a "joyous" presence, the "Friends" alum had this to say, "I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: 'I don't want to do that. I don't want to be that. I don't want to experience this feeling I'm having in my body right now.'"
According to the Daily Mail, John walked out on Jennifer when she was only a child, which resulted in the star undergoing quite a bit of therapy in her life. A source close to the father/daughter duo told the outlet that Jennifer and John reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Jen forgave her father for walking out a long time ago. But their relationship has had its ups and downs," the source shared, adding that Jennifer didn't talk to John "for ages." During the pandemic, they often chatted on the phone. "It's like she has realized life is very short and she wants her relationship with John to be the best it can be. He's thrilled that they have reconciled," the insider added.
At least it seems like they ended on good terms.