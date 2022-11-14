Inside Jennifer Aniston's Relationship With Her Famous Father John Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, and she comes from a famous family. Soap opera fans will know that Jennifer's dad, John Aniston, paved the way for his daughter in acting, and he was a staple on the wildly popular NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" for years. Jennifer's mother, Nancy Dow, also appeared in a few television shows and films, including "The Ice House" and "The Wild Wild West" (via IMDb). Dow died in 2016 at the age of 79, per In Touch Weekly. Dow and Jennifer were estranged for years, but according to the outlet, Jennifer visited Dow a few weeks before her death. "Jen must have had a wake-up call and wanted to see her mother one last time before she passes," the insider shared.

In 2022, Jennifer shared the tragic news that her father, John, had died. The "Friends" star took to Instagram to share a series of images and a heartfelt tribute to her late father on November 14, 2022. "Sweet papa...⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," she wrote, adding that he was not in "pain." She also noted the date of his death — 11/11. "You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now," she added. "I'll love you till the end of time."

While the tribute was incredibly touching, the pair's relationship wasn't without its ups and downs.