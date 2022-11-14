Which Real Housewives Friendship Is Your Favorite? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey
As much as viewers love the drama in "The Real Housewives" franchise, many love the genuine friendships between the cast members even more. Some of the Housewives were friends before being cast, while others formed a bond after filming together. "The Real Housewives of New York City" stars Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan have been friends since the 1980s and became even closer after starring in the show together. During girls' trips, they often shared a room and had fans laughing at their hijinks.
Others, such as Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," became friends after being cast in Season 10. While they didn't become fast friends right away, they eventually bonded over being targets of the "Fox Force Five" drama (via Reality Tea). Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson also met while filming "The Real Housewives of Orange County," and while their friendships had many ups and downs, fans loved watching them together. While there are many fan-favorite "Real Housewives" friendships, only one beat out the rest by a landslide.
Real Housewives fans love Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke's friendship
Nicki Swift asked Bravo fans who their favorite "Real Housewives" friendship is and more than 5,000 voters weighed in. Unsurprisingly, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke scored a whopping 45%. Amid all the fighting among the cast members, they have remained loyal to each other and have had each other's backs time after time. "I guess we're loyal people. There's no pact. We actually became friends," Beauvais told OK! "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore received 15% of the votes. Although they were tight for many years, their friendship took a hit while both starring in "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 1. Fans will be relieved to hear that the duo have made up and are back on track, per Bravo.
Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan followed at a close third with 14% of the votes. While their dynamic has always provided many laughs for "The Real Housewives of New York City" viewers, they also squabbled like sisters and often threw each other under the bus. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo tied with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" housewives Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson at 13% of the votes. While many of these friendships faced some bumps over the years, it's heartening to see that the women are still tight with each other and it's clear that Beauvais and Stracke are major friend goals.