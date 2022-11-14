The Tragic Death Of Former Mets Player Chuck Carr

Former New York Mets star Chuck Carr has died at 55 years old. Carr joined the Mets in April 1990 and was later traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. After this, he joined the Florida Marlins in the first iteration of that team in 1993, which has since become the Miami Marlins, according to the Daily Mail. He also played for a time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros. Carr's claim to fame in Major League Baseball was nabbing 58 stolen bases in 1993, so he's something of a legend in the baseball world. The MLB has lost several greats, like Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano.

Baseball contributor Craig Mish posted the news on Twitter. "Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away," he wrote. "His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55." Carr's niece, Meka Queenstewart Carr, shared a post on Facebook, writing, "I'm rich with memories," adding that her uncle died on November 12, 2022. "I just thank God that my children were able to enjoy uncle like we all got to," she continued. She also noted that the date of his funeral has not yet been finalized.