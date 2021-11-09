The Tragic Death Of Mets Pitcher Pedro Feliciano

Former MLB relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano died in the evening hours on November 7. Per TMZ, there is no known cause of death at this time.

News of the athlete's death was first reported by former baseball player turned ESPN analyst and broadcaster Eduardo Perez. "Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45years young. He was a really good [baseball player] but a better person off the field. He will be missed. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family," he penned in a somber tweet.

Later, the New York Mets baseball team also released a statement regarding the former player's death. "The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today," they began, before adding, "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens," they continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Feliciano family. Rest in peace, Pedro."