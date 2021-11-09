The Tragic Death Of Mets Pitcher Pedro Feliciano
Former MLB relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano died in the evening hours on November 7. Per TMZ, there is no known cause of death at this time.
News of the athlete's death was first reported by former baseball player turned ESPN analyst and broadcaster Eduardo Perez. "Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45years young. He was a really good [baseball player] but a better person off the field. He will be missed. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family," he penned in a somber tweet.
Later, the New York Mets baseball team also released a statement regarding the former player's death. "The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today," they began, before adding, "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens," they continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Feliciano family. Rest in peace, Pedro."
Pedro Feliciano was known on the field as 'Perpetual Pedro'
As reported by ESPN, former MLB pitcher and notorious lefty Pedro Feliciano came to be known as "Perpetual Pedro" on the field due to his never-ending pitching capabilities and his can-do attitude. "I never had to look down to the bullpen to see if Pedro was ready. He was always on call and never said no. I know somedays he was tired, but he always took the ball," former New York Mets manager Willie Randolph recalled about the late pitcher.
Feliciano enjoyed a successful nine-year-long career with the New York Mets, joining the team in 2002 at only 25 years old. In 2012, Feliciano signed a contract with the New York Yankees, but due to a shoulder injury, he never had the chance to play for the team.
According to the New York Daily News, Feliciano was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat thought to have been brought on by a small hole outside of his heart in 2013. "It's scary, I don't know," Feliciano said at the time about the startling diagnosis. "I am waiting for the doctors and for them to bring the monitor down here and then more tests," he added.
Our sincere condolences go out to all of Feliciano's loved ones during this difficult time.