Days Of Our Lives Pays Touching Tribute To John Aniston

On November 14, the public learned that talented thespian John Aniston had died. He was 89 years old.

"Sweet papa...⁣ John Anthony Aniston," John's daughter and successful A-list actor in her own right Jennifer Aniston confirmed in a lengthy and somber Instagram post along with five throwback photos of herself and her late father. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time," she penned. "Don't forget to visit," she added.

In the wake of his death, many of John's fans and colleagues have come forward to pay their respects and honor him — including the popular television soap opera the actor is perhaps best known for.