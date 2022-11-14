Days Of Our Lives Pays Touching Tribute To John Aniston
On November 14, the public learned that talented thespian John Aniston had died. He was 89 years old.
"Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston," John's daughter and successful A-list actor in her own right Jennifer Aniston confirmed in a lengthy and somber Instagram post along with five throwback photos of herself and her late father. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time," she penned. "Don't forget to visit," she added.
In the wake of his death, many of John's fans and colleagues have come forward to pay their respects and honor him — including the popular television soap opera the actor is perhaps best known for.
Days of Our Lives remembers John Aniston as a 'beloved family member'
Shortly after the news broke that former "Days of Our Lives" star John Aniston had died, the television soap opera series paid a touching tribute to him from their official Twitter account. "Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on," they shared, along with a video montage of John acting over the years.
As one can imagine, many "Days" fans quickly flooded the comments section of the tribute with their own messages of condolences and support. "A true legend. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP Mr. Aniston," one user penned. Meanwhile, another wrote, "I grew up watching this man on Days, he'll be missed," along with a crying face emoji.
Per People, John's career at "Days of Our Lives" spanned a jaw-dropping 37 years — indeed, no small feat in Hollywood. And in June, John earned the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his time on the famous soap. "For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," Jennifer Aniston gushed about her father's achievements as she virtually honored him at the event. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement." RIP John Aniston.