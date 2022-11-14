RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Isn't Keeping A Low Profile Ahead Of Her Sentencing

Jen Shah is in big trouble. The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for allegedly participating in a telemarketing scheme, per People. The two were reportedly in charge of gaining personal information from "vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people" and then selling their sensitive data as "lead lists" to others who were also in on the criminal ring so they could continue the cycle, according to a press release.

Shah and Smith were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. If found guilty, they could be facing more than 30 years behind bars. Despite the television personality's serious charges, Shah continued to double down on her innocence following her arrest. "I'm the only defendant left that is still going to trial," she said during an episode of "RHOSLC," via the Daily Mail. "I have no idea what is going on with the other defendants in this case. I have no idea why they have taken a plea deal," she continued. "I'm not going to take a plea deal when I'm not guilty. I'm innocent."

However, after much consideration, the Bravo star ended up pleading guilty exactly 11 days before her trial was slated to begin. Now, instead of steering clear from the spotlight while she waits to be sentenced next month, Shah has found herself in another messy situation.