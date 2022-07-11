RHOSLC's Jen Shah Just Changed Her Legal Strategy At The Last Minute

In a shocking twist — even by Bravo standards — "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah was arrested while filming in 2021. As cameras rolled on the rest of the cast preparing to travel to Vail, federal agents descended upon the vehicle in the hopes of finding Shah, who had just fled the scene. Authorities eventually located Shah and her long-time assistant Stuart Smith and placed them under arrest.

Shah was charged with operating a telemarketing scheme that scammed unsuspecting victims out of thousands of dollars. Shah's company reportedly offered the alleged victims business opportunities that served to collect their personal information, per Us Weekly. Shah would then reportedly turn around and sell that information to other scammers for a profit. In the past, there were questions about the Shahs' mysterious wealth, as her opulent lifestyle seemed out of sync with her husband's career as a college football coach. Shah mostly dodged the questions, claiming that she did something vague with internet ads.

After her arrest, Shah was released on a $1 million bail, per Page Six. She then pled not guilty to multiple federal charges involving wire fraud. Now, nearly 18 months after her arrest, Shah has started backtracking her legal defense in a major way.