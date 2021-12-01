Jen Shah's Assistant Pleading Guilty In Fraud Case Could Spell Big Trouble - Exclusive

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reality star Jen Shah famous for being "shahmazing" and "shahfabulous" made headlines in March when she was arrested and charged with "conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering," per Us Weekly.

Alas, that's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the long and arduous Shah saga. On the heels of Jen's right-hand man aka "first assistant" Stuart Smith swapping his innocent plea to guilty on November 19 and the release of ABC's bombshell documentary "The Housewife & the Shah Shocker" on November 29, things aren't looking so good for the fallen Housewife. "I knowingly and intentionally discussed and engaged with other individuals to develop a plan or operation to obtain money by false representation by offering and inducing individuals, many of whom were over 50 years of age or older, to provide money to entities that I and others were involved with," Smith confessed to Judge Sidney H. Stein, per People.

But just how much trouble could Jen be facing now that her beloved chief Stu has flipped? We spoke to Los Angeles County criminal defense attorney Philip Dubé to get the full scoop.