Jay Leno Is Reportedly Recovering From A Serious Injury
TV host Jay Leno has reportedly faced a mysterious medical issue, forcing him to pull out of a November 13 speaking engagement at a financial conference in Las Vegas. Following Leno's absence, the conference organizers sent out an email, saying, "His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight" (via People).
While little information was released, fans speculated that the emergency was related to Leno's history of high cholesterol. "There's a lot of people walking around like that, they're just time bombs. You've got all this cholesterol, you don't realize it until it actually hits, you know?" Leno told People back in 2019. "It's like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through. And that's what happens with your heart." However, recent updates have shown it was an entirely different kind of emergency.
Jay Leno was burned in a garage accident
Rather than an emergency caused by an existing health issue, Jay Leno's recent health scare was actually an automobile accident. According to TMZ, Leno was in his garage in Los Angeles when one of his vehicles caught on fire to such an extreme degree that the left side of the comedian's face was badly burned. Reports say that his eyes and ears were not burned. Leno was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center for medical attention to treat the severe burns on his face. Since the tragic incident, Leno released a short statement to Variety to explain what happened. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he said.
Fans will know Leno is a car enthusiast, starring in the series "Jay Leno's Garage" and regularly updating his auto-themed Twitter page. Although the accident wasn't what people expected, they're still very worried about the comedian. "Oh man, this is rotten news. Best wishes to Jay Leno for a speedy recovery," said one fan.