Jay Leno Is Reportedly Recovering From A Serious Injury

TV host Jay Leno has reportedly faced a mysterious medical issue, forcing him to pull out of a November 13 speaking engagement at a financial conference in Las Vegas. Following Leno's absence, the conference organizers sent out an email, saying, "His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight" (via People).

While little information was released, fans speculated that the emergency was related to Leno's history of high cholesterol. "There's a lot of people walking around like that, they're just time bombs. You've got all this cholesterol, you don't realize it until it actually hits, you know?" Leno told People back in 2019. "It's like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through. And that's what happens with your heart." However, recent updates have shown it was an entirely different kind of emergency.