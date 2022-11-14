What Former Child Bodybuilder Mini Mr Olympia Is Up To Today

Vince Poppleton made headlines in 2014 as a child bodybuilder. At only 12 years old, he was serious about weightlifting. He had entered bodybuilding competitions and was dubbed "Mini Mr. Olympia." "I like the feeling of being on stage, like that adrenaline rush and how I look," Poppleton told KETV in 2014 when they ran a segment on the young athlete. Although a few concerns had been raised about lifting weights as a child, Poppleton said that the workouts had done wonders for his psyche. "It gives me a ton of confidence. I feel great about myself," he told KETV.

Not only had the preteen started hitting the weights, but he took his diet seriously too. "I really wanted to suck the water out of me to look as muscular as possible," Poppleton told the news network. "I was just eating chicken and asparagus," he added. Although his father, Bill Poppleton, clarified that his son was only serious about cutting weight and water the day before a competition. This was not an example of a dad pushing a child athlete. "He just wanted to give it a try," the father added.

When the report on Poppleton was released, members of a bodybuilding forum expressed concern about how the youngster would end up. "But sad that an organization would let a 12-year-old compete like that — come on," one person wrote on GetBig.com in 2014. "Dead by 16," another warned. Poppleton wound up leading a life that likely surprised most of the detractors.