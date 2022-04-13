The Tragic Death Of Famed Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan died on April 12 at 44 years old. Reportedly, McMillan had a heart attack on a treadmill and subsequently passed away, per Generation Iron. He was well-decorated in his sport, with a highlight win including first place at the 2017 Arnold Classic – which was named after bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger.

After the news of his death broke, many fans took to McMillan's Instagram page to pay tribute to the bodybuilder. "Im Heart broken. My condolences to your wife and family. You will be missed my brother," one follower wrote. "RIP Cedric, you will be greatly missed my man," another added. The official Arnold Sports Festival Instagram page paid tribute to McMillan by posting a photo of Schwarzenegger taking a selfie with the now-deceased big man. "Known for his larger than life personality, his infectious smile, a gentle heart, and a sense of humor that was loved by fellow competitors and fans alike, Cedric will be deeply missed," the page wrote in a lengthy caption that also mentioned McMillan's dedicated service in the U.S. Army.

During the 2020 Arnold Classic, McMillan had a memorable run-in with the Hollywood icon. "It's kind of f*** up. You ignore me when I lose. You only talk to me when I win," McMillan recalled saying to Schwarzenegger, via RedCon1. "He said, 'You sensitive b****,'" McMillan said, through laughter. The bodybuilder had hoped to compete at the 2022 Arnold Classic after coping with serious health issues. He had opened up about his struggles to his fans just before his death.