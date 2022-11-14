Jim Carrey Is Apparently Now Banned From Entering Russia

Unfortunately, the Russian government isn't known for being super expansive with the details, so all we know is that Jim Carrey is one of 100 Canadian citizens banned from the country. ABC News reports that along with Carrey, "The Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood is another Canadian on the list, as well as Amy Knight, who is described as a KGB historian by the outlet. According to ABC, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the 100 individuals on the list have been banned for their participation in the "formation of (Canada's) aggressively anti-Russian course."

We'll never know for sure unless we ask President Putin directly, but if we had to guess what makes Carrey a part of Canada's "aggressively anti-Russian course," we'd say it might have something to do with this tweet. "In Daniel Roher's doc 'Navalny,' one brave man and his family stand up against intolerable evil," Carrey wrote with a link to the doc. "Navalny himself exposes Czar Putin and his soulless minions in their fiendish conspiracy to poison him, suppress the truth and intimidate the Russian people."

Just a guess.