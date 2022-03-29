Jim Carrey Isn't Holding Back His Feelings About The Will Smith Controversy
The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards has been a leading headline. Dubbed the "slap heard around the world," the incident — which seemingly came out of nowhere — happened following a joke Rock made at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.
During Rock's bit, in which he was set to present the award for Best Documentary, the comedian made a joke about Jada's shaved head. "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," he said, likening Jada's haircut to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore. In response to the remark, which was made in jest, Will stormed the stage and slapped Rock during the telecast. The shocking moment left Rock stunned as Will returned to his seat. Rock attempted to clarify that the comment was G.I. Jane, to which Will replied, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"
Will, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "King Richard," has since apologized for his actions in a statement posted to Instagram. However, a number of celebrities have publicly condemned the actor. One of those critics, legendary comedian Jim Carrey, was relentless in his response about Will.
Jim Carrey slams Will Smith and Hollywood
Following Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the Academy Awards, several public figures have come out in support of the "Seven Pounds" actor. Will's former co-star and "Fresh Prince" alum Janet Hubert voiced her support for the Philadelphia native, saying in an interview, "Yes, there's only so much one can take ... sometimes you have to slap back." While Tiffany Haddish told People, "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me."
However, not everyone was pleased with Will's actions. Actor Jim Carrey, who has been a pioneer in comedy since the '80s, said he felt ill about the praise Will received following the altercation. "I was sickened by the standing ovation," Carrey said during an appearance on "CBS Mornings." Adding, "I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It just really felt like: 'Oh, this is really a clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore.'"
Carrey's criticism comes shortly after the Academy condemned Smith's action at award ceremony. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy said in part, "We have officially started a formal review around the incident." The outlet also reports that the Academy's board of governors are slated to meet on March 30 to further discuss the altercation.