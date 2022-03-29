Jim Carrey Isn't Holding Back His Feelings About The Will Smith Controversy

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards has been a leading headline. Dubbed the "slap heard around the world," the incident — which seemingly came out of nowhere — happened following a joke Rock made at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.

During Rock's bit, in which he was set to present the award for Best Documentary, the comedian made a joke about Jada's shaved head. "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," he said, likening Jada's haircut to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore. In response to the remark, which was made in jest, Will stormed the stage and slapped Rock during the telecast. The shocking moment left Rock stunned as Will returned to his seat. Rock attempted to clarify that the comment was G.I. Jane, to which Will replied, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"

Will, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "King Richard," has since apologized for his actions in a statement posted to Instagram. However, a number of celebrities have publicly condemned the actor. One of those critics, legendary comedian Jim Carrey, was relentless in his response about Will.