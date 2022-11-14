Demi Moore's Relationship Reportedly Takes A Sad Turn

Demi Moore and Daniel Humm originally sparked dating rumors when they were spotted sitting together during Paris Fashion Week in March. Later that month, a source confirmed to People that the actor was, in fact, dating the Michelin-star chef who is known for his restaurant Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan. A source told Page Six, "They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there." The insider also revealed that they had been dating for months.

Moore and Humm appeared to be happy and enjoying each other's company. In June, they even went Instagram official. However, by October, rumors began circulating that the pair was headed for a break-up. A source told Radar, "[Demi] really thrives when she's with somebody she truly sees as an equal. Daniel is not. If anything, he's leeching off her own career and hard won fame." Moore was also interested in marriage, according to the insider, which was not something Humm was reportedly on board with at the time.

It was unclear if the pair was focused on working out their differences or planning on separating, but Moore's relationship has now officially taken a sad turn.