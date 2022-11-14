Demi Moore's Relationship Reportedly Takes A Sad Turn
Demi Moore and Daniel Humm originally sparked dating rumors when they were spotted sitting together during Paris Fashion Week in March. Later that month, a source confirmed to People that the actor was, in fact, dating the Michelin-star chef who is known for his restaurant Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan. A source told Page Six, "They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there." The insider also revealed that they had been dating for months.
Moore and Humm appeared to be happy and enjoying each other's company. In June, they even went Instagram official. However, by October, rumors began circulating that the pair was headed for a break-up. A source told Radar, "[Demi] really thrives when she's with somebody she truly sees as an equal. Daniel is not. If anything, he's leeching off her own career and hard won fame." Moore was also interested in marriage, according to the insider, which was not something Humm was reportedly on board with at the time.
It was unclear if the pair was focused on working out their differences or planning on separating, but Moore's relationship has now officially taken a sad turn.
Demi Moore is reportedly single again
Demi Moore and Daniel Humm have reportedly split after dating for less than one year, according to Us Weekly. Things seemingly took a turn for the worse recently as everything appeared to be going well in the summer. A source told Us Weekly in June, "Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together." The insider added that they were "still in the honeymoon phase" and "wildly attracted to one another." In July, another source told Hollywood Life, "Daniel has been with Demi for almost six months, and he is very much in love with her. He has met Demi's daughters and they hit it off. They absolutely approve of him for their mom." However, a different source contradicted this statement by claiming Moore's daughters were not fond of the chef in late October, per OK! Magazine.
There are rumors of infidelity and wandering eyes as another insider told OK!, "Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, and with her history, that's the last thing Demi needs."
At this time, it's unclear what exactly led to Moore and Humm's split despite all of the rumors circulating. Humm has already deleted any trace of Moore from his social media, according to InTouch.