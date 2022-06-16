Demi Moore Just Took A Big Relationship Step With Her New Boyfriend

With her ex-husband Bruce Willis' recent aphasia diagnosis, we're sure Demi Moore has been going through a rough time lately. This is also why we're pleased as punch to see that she's taking the next step with her new boyfriend, Daniel Humm. Anyone who doesn't closely follow the ins and outs of the New York City restaurant scene may not be familiar with Humm — who is a pretty big deal in his field. He is a Swiss chef and the owner of Make It Nice, the hospitality group behind the iconic Eleven Madison Park restaurant.

Eleven Madison Park recently made headlines when Humm relaunched it with an all-vegan menu for the first time in the restaurant's history. Unfortunately for the chef, not all of those headlines have been exactly positive. After the announcement, an Insider report said it had been "an understaffed, chaotic mess of a year" for the restaurant. The New York Times' restaurant critic Pete Wells wrote that a particular beet dish on the menu "tastes like Lemon Pledge and smells like a burning joint." Ooof!

However, it's not all bad news for the chef. On the bright side, Humm and Moore's new relationship appears to be absolutely Humming along.