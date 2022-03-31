Demi Moore Is Reportedly Helping Bruce Willis In His Time Of Need Just Like Fans Would Expect

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were once one of Hollywood's hottest couples. When they first met in 1987 (per In Style), Willis was riding high in the hit comedy-drama "Moonlighting" and gearing up for the release of "Die Hard." Moore was fresh off the success of "St. Elmos' Fire," and a full-fledged member of the "Brat Pack."

Willis and Moore had both enjoyed colorful love lives. Us Weekly reports that Moore married musician Freddy Moore at 17 before divorcing five years later. She later got engaged to her co-star Emilio Estevez in 1985. Meanwhile, Willis made the most of his rising star, reportedly dating singer Lisa B and model Estella Warren, among others, per Ranker. Everything changed, however, after Willis and Moore wed in 1987. They settled into married life and had three daughters together, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

The Sun reports that following months of rumors, Willis and Moore announced they had split in 1998. Their divorce was later finalized in 2000, and despite what could have been an acrimonious split, the exes managed to forge a close friendship and form a tight-knit blended family. Willis attended Moore's wedding to Ashton Kutcher in 2005 and lent a shoulder to cry on when Kutcher and Moore divorced in 2013. Moore and Kutcher were guests at Willis' 2009 wedding to Emma Hemming, with whom Willis shares two children together. So, it's little surprise that Moore is reportedly helping Willis in his time of need amid his recent diagnosis.