Lawyers Squash Concerns Aaron Carter's Son Prince Might Not Inherit His Estate - Exclusive

Although concerns were raised by TMZ when it reported singer Aaron Carter had died without a will following his death on November 5, there may not be as much of an issue with his son's inheriting his late father's estate. Carter was the father of one child, son Prince Carter, whom he shared with Melanie Martin, to whom he was engaged to be married.

In September, The U.S. Sun reported that Carter lost custody of Prince and checked into a rehabilitation facility in an effort to regain his custody of him. Sadly, he died before he was able to do so. Prince was born on November 22, 2021 (via People), making him under a year old at the time of his father's death. This has raised concerns as to whether Prince would inherit his late father's estate.

Now, two lawyers have provided exclusive insights to Nicki Swift that clarify the laws regarding those who die intestate (that is, without a will) in the state of California and how these and other factors might affect Prince's inheritance.