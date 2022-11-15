Kate Hudson Explains Why She's In No Rush To Walk Down The Aisle With Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa share a long history, and they happen to be one of Hollywood's most adorable couples. According to the Daily Mail, they began dating in 2016, but like many of their famous peers, they kept their relationship under wraps for about a year before deciding to go public. In 2017, Hudson gushed over the musician in a sweet post to commemorate the year anniversary of their first date. She wrote, "The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster, and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!" Hudson then explained that a family hike turned into a first date, writing, "So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it's been truly incredible."
The pair's relationship progressed pretty quickly, and in April 2018, Hudson shared that she and Fujikawa were expecting their first child together. She posted a video of herself and Fujikawa popping balloons to reveal pink confetti and more pink balloons, indicating that a baby girl was on the way. That October, they welcomed daughter Rani Rose and shared the news in a sweet Instagram post.
The couple celebrated an engagement in 2021 and have been going strong ever since, though Hudson says a wedding isn't in the cards right now.
Kate Hudson admits that she and Danny Fujikawa are in no rush to get down the aisle
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa share a lot of history (and a daughter), but that doesn't mean they are in a rush to wed. In November 2022, the pair walked the red carpet together to promote Hudson's film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and Hudson stopped for an interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked about her fiance, who was standing off in the distance, she had this to say, "I mean, I love that man. He's right over there, hiding, but the last thing we're doing right now during the holidays is planning anything but the holidays." She then shared that she had "absolutely" no new news on a potential wedding. Hudson also reiterated that they are in "no hurry."
Of course, this is not the first time that Hudson has fielded questions about wedding plans. In September 2022, Access Hollywood asked the mother of three about upcoming plans, where she again confessed that she had "no idea." However, she added, "We can't wait, but no, not yet. It's coming, but not yet."
Fujikawa popped the question in 2021, and Hudson shared a photo for her loyal Instagram followers. They were perched up high with a stunning body of water in the background as the star held her hand up to Fujikawa's chest to show off her beautiful sparkler. "Let's go!" Hudson simply captioned the post.