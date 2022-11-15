Kate Hudson Explains Why She's In No Rush To Walk Down The Aisle With Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa share a long history, and they happen to be one of Hollywood's most adorable couples. According to the Daily Mail, they began dating in 2016, but like many of their famous peers, they kept their relationship under wraps for about a year before deciding to go public. In 2017, Hudson gushed over the musician in a sweet post to commemorate the year anniversary of their first date. She wrote, "The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster, and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!" Hudson then explained that a family hike turned into a first date, writing, "So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it's been truly incredible."

The pair's relationship progressed pretty quickly, and in April 2018, Hudson shared that she and Fujikawa were expecting their first child together. She posted a video of herself and Fujikawa popping balloons to reveal pink confetti and more pink balloons, indicating that a baby girl was on the way. That October, they welcomed daughter Rani Rose and shared the news in a sweet Instagram post.

The couple celebrated an engagement in 2021 and have been going strong ever since, though Hudson says a wedding isn't in the cards right now.