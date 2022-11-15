The View Co-Hosts Weigh In On Tiffany Trump's Wedding
Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos on November 12 was one of the most talked-about events this week. The couple got married at the family's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida surrounded by family and friends, per People. Tiffany and her mother Marla Maples both wore an Elie Saab gown to honor Boulos' Lebanese background, while Ivanka Trump wore a flowing, blue dress. On Instagram, she wrote, "When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious blue eyes I was smitten."
As reported by Us Weekly, members of Tiffany's bridal party also wore blue, which appeared to be the theme of the wedding. Donald Trump Jr. posted on Instagram, "Great time with the Smurfs at Tiffany's wedding yesterday. The little one[s] were all in it and were perfect... not that there was ever any doubt." However, what one Trump family member wore was a stark contrast to the pastel colors, and the co-hosts of "The View" had something to say about it.
Co-hosts of The View slam Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee for wearing black
Ivanka Trump created a buzz when she shared a series of pictures of her half-sister Tiffany Trump's wedding on Twitter, and apparently cropped out Donald Trump Jr's fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Page Six shared a snap of the original picture with Guilfoyle standing next to Ivanka, wearing a black dress that stood out against the light colors of the other women.
Co-host of "The View," Alyssa Farah Griffin, speculated why Ivanka may have cropped out her brother's fiancee. "I stand with Ivanka on this. Kimberly didn't understand the assignment. It's a Florida wedding in November. All the women clearly knew what the palette was, what the look was, and she was dressed like she was going to a MAGA funeral or something," Griffin stated. Meanwhile, Ana Navarro joked, "Maybe it's completely the opposite. Maybe she did get the assignment because it was a MAGA funeral."
Former President Donald Trump was reportedly spotted looking grumpy over the weekend following the midterm elections, per the New York Post. A source told the publication that Trump was "really upset" about Dr. Mehmet Oz losing the Senate race to John Fetterman. Trump, who was an endorser of Oz, may have been glum over the Republicans' losses during the midterm elections. Still, the former president apparently rallied and as Page Six reports, he gave a touching speech, followed by a father-daughter dance at Tiffany's wedding.