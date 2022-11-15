The View Co-Hosts Weigh In On Tiffany Trump's Wedding

Ivanka Trump created a buzz when she shared a series of pictures of her half-sister Tiffany Trump's wedding on Twitter, and apparently cropped out Donald Trump Jr's fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Page Six shared a snap of the original picture with Guilfoyle standing next to Ivanka, wearing a black dress that stood out against the light colors of the other women.

Co-host of "The View," Alyssa Farah Griffin, speculated why Ivanka may have cropped out her brother's fiancee. "I stand with Ivanka on this. Kimberly didn't understand the assignment. It's a Florida wedding in November. All the women clearly knew what the palette was, what the look was, and she was dressed like she was going to a MAGA funeral or something," Griffin stated. Meanwhile, Ana Navarro joked, "Maybe it's completely the opposite. Maybe she did get the assignment because it was a MAGA funeral."

Former President Donald Trump was reportedly spotted looking grumpy over the weekend following the midterm elections, per the New York Post. A source told the publication that Trump was "really upset" about Dr. Mehmet Oz losing the Senate race to John Fetterman. Trump, who was an endorser of Oz, may have been glum over the Republicans' losses during the midterm elections. Still, the former president apparently rallied and as Page Six reports, he gave a touching speech, followed by a father-daughter dance at Tiffany's wedding.