Russell Wilson's Rocky Relationship With Golden Tate Explained

The NFL certainly knows how to expand its fan base. In recent months, the professional league has been hosting games overseas to attract an international audience to the sport. For those who have no interest in football at all, its players have also been serving up plenty of tantalizing drama to keep things interesting.

From the high-profile Tom Brady divorce to Isaac Rochell's wife blowing up on TikTok, there's something for everyone. If you're already all caught up on the latest gossip, you might want to tune into earlier seasons. Back in 2014, salacious rumors began swirling about an affair between Lion's receiver Golden Tate and the ex-wife of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Ashton Meem.

Wilson and Meem were married in 2012, shortly before the pro got his big break and was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks. Just two years later, however, Wilson told the Seattle Times that the relationship was over. It didn't take long for fans to speculate about what may have caused the split — and things got so bad that the third party had to speak out.