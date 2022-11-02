Insider Says Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Weren't In Total Agreement About Their Split

There have been two constants in the life of Tom Brady over the past 13 years: football and his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. But it looks like his two loves collided and burned in the most karmic of ways. The former power couple got married in 2009 when quarterback Brady and supermodel Bündchen were both at the tops of their respective games. The couple had two children together in addition to helping raise Brady's son from a previous relationship, per People.

Of course, football took the front seat for Brady, as he dominated the NFL and is considered one of the greatest players of all time. But the narrative surrounding Brady and Bündchen's marriage was that she wanted him to spend less time on football and more time with their kids by retiring. Although the legendary player did surprisingly decide to step back from football in February 2022, Brady changed his mind after just 40 days, per NPR. Now months later, they are divorced.

But sources are reporting that the A-list couple disagreed on their separation.