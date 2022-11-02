Insider Says Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Weren't In Total Agreement About Their Split
There have been two constants in the life of Tom Brady over the past 13 years: football and his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. But it looks like his two loves collided and burned in the most karmic of ways. The former power couple got married in 2009 when quarterback Brady and supermodel Bündchen were both at the tops of their respective games. The couple had two children together in addition to helping raise Brady's son from a previous relationship, per People.
Of course, football took the front seat for Brady, as he dominated the NFL and is considered one of the greatest players of all time. But the narrative surrounding Brady and Bündchen's marriage was that she wanted him to spend less time on football and more time with their kids by retiring. Although the legendary player did surprisingly decide to step back from football in February 2022, Brady changed his mind after just 40 days, per NPR. Now months later, they are divorced.
But sources are reporting that the A-list couple disagreed on their separation.
Tom reportedly wanted to save marriage with Gisele
Exes Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were reportedly not seeing eye to eye in more ways than one. A source close to the football player told People that Brady wanted to make an effort to keep his marriage together before they officially decided to divorce. "This was never Tom's idea," the source told the publication. In fact, he was reportedly "willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work." But it was too little too late for Bündchen, who the source said "gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't."
Even though their marriage is over, it's clear that effectively co-parenting their children is the top priority. "It's a very amicable situation," Brady spoke of the divorce on his podcast "Let's Go!" (via CBS News) on October 31. "I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."