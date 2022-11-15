Savannah Chrisley Makes Unexpected Claims About Her Ex-Boyfriend, NBA Star Luke Kennard

Savannah Chrisley and NBA star Luke Kennard dated for four months before reportedly calling it quits in August 2017, per E! News. In a statement, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star alluded to possible infidelity, saying, "it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one." Just a few months after their break-up, Kennard reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Anna Castro, according to the New York Post, and their relationship proved to be more than just a rebound. After dating again for five years, the pair ended up tying the knot in August 2022. Chrisley, however, isn't convinced their marriage will last.

On a November 2022 episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, Chrisley got candid about her breakup with NBA star Luke Kennard, telling fans she caught him being unfaithful while on vacation with her family. While the "Growing Up Chrisley" star didn't name drop, she did give fans enough context to pinpoint Kennard as the ex she's referring to.

During the interview, Chrisley admitted her breakup with Kennard has been "the hardest" relationship for her to "let go of." She also claimed the basketball star is bound to "go through a divorce," as he never stopped messaging her, even after getting engaged to his now-wife, Anna Castro. As the podcast went on, it was clear the reality star was not holding back about her former relationship and her thoughts on Kennard.