Bethenny Frankel Fires Back Against Critics Of Her Candid Health Conversations

Bethenny Frankel is best known for starring in "The Real Housewives of New York City," where she was involved in plenty of drama with her co-stars. She's also famous for launching her wildly popular SkinnyGirl brand, and since she left "RHONY" for the second time in 2019, fans have been keeping up with the former reality star on social media instead. On Instagram alone, Frankel boasts a following of over 2.8 million, sharing various life updates on her daughter, the BStrong Foundation, and her health.

Frankel's following also extends to Twitter, where she keeps fans in the loop on the same topics. On February 20, the star shared a scary experience that happened to her while dining out. She explained that the waiter at a restaurant brought her the wrong food, and she suffered an allergic reaction. "If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen & an antihistamine with you," she tweeted. "Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy & order something vegan, mistakes can happen." In a subsequent tweet, she told fans that her terrified daughter was the worst part of the ordeal.

In 2019, Frankel tweeted that doctors diagnosed her with "leaky gut syndrome and a wheat allergy." She joked with fans, "Just when you thought it couldn't get sexier." Now, she's getting candid on her 2022 health woes while clapping back at her critics.