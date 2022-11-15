Zoë Kravitz Opens Up Like Never Before About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

One of Hollywood's most photogenic couples, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, is also one of the most private. The two met during casting for Kravitz's forthcoming directorial debut, "Pussy Island," in 2021, per People. Relationship rumors flew as they were spotted holding hands and taking bike rides together. In September 2021, they made their unofficial-official red carpet debut at the Met Gala, entering the event separately but leaving together. By this August, Kravitz had reportedly even bonded with Tatum's daughter, Everly, per a Life & Style source. "Channing doesn't introduce anyone to Everly, and bonding with his kid is make or break for him," the insider dished. They've been dating for over a year now.

When asked by Elle in February about their relationship, however, Kravitz remained tight-lipped, simply offering, "I'm happy." The most the "The Batman" actor has said of her beau until now was of their collaborative working dynamic. In The Wall Street Journal's Fall 2022 issue, Kravitz praised her and Tatum's professional relationship for bringing them closer together. "When you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," she noted.

In a new interview, Kravitz spoke directly about their romance for the first time.