Zoë Kravitz Opens Up Like Never Before About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum
One of Hollywood's most photogenic couples, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, is also one of the most private. The two met during casting for Kravitz's forthcoming directorial debut, "Pussy Island," in 2021, per People. Relationship rumors flew as they were spotted holding hands and taking bike rides together. In September 2021, they made their unofficial-official red carpet debut at the Met Gala, entering the event separately but leaving together. By this August, Kravitz had reportedly even bonded with Tatum's daughter, Everly, per a Life & Style source. "Channing doesn't introduce anyone to Everly, and bonding with his kid is make or break for him," the insider dished. They've been dating for over a year now.
When asked by Elle in February about their relationship, however, Kravitz remained tight-lipped, simply offering, "I'm happy." The most the "The Batman" actor has said of her beau until now was of their collaborative working dynamic. In The Wall Street Journal's Fall 2022 issue, Kravitz praised her and Tatum's professional relationship for bringing them closer together. "When you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," she noted.
In a new interview, Kravitz spoke directly about their romance for the first time.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum love bonding over art
Zoë Kravitz confirmed what we have suspected for the past year and a half — she is dating Channing Tatum and it's going wonderfully. In November's GQ's Men of the Year issue, the actor and newly minted director said of Tatum, "He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art... We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other." According to Kravitz, they're also big fans of John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands, another famous director-actor couple.
During her harder days on the set of her directorial debut, "Pussy Island," Tatum, who stars as a sinister tech billionaire, became a big source of relief. "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," Kravitz beamed. The project ultimately tested their relationship for the better. "We came out even stronger," she mused.
Kravitz previously told The Wall Street Journal's Fall 2022 issue that she instantly found Tatum's non-toxic masculinity attractive and perfect for his role in "Pussy Island." "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," she explained, adding, "And I was right."