Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Hit Important Relationship Milestone
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are moving on to a new phase in their relationship. The pair began seeing each other following their splits from previous long-term partners. For Tatum, he and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, broke things off in April 2018, per Us Weekly, while Kravitz filed to divorce her then-husband, Karl Glusman, in January 2021, according to Page Six. Tatum then dated singer Jessie J for a time, but this union ended in 2019.
In September 2021, a source told People that Tatum and Kravitz had started to see each other amid plans to collaborate on the film "Pussy Island," which Kravitz is directing and asked Tatum to star in. "They looked very happy," the insider said of the couple. "They have this cute and flirty chemistry."
In a recent WSJ Magazine interview, Kravitz discussed how working with Tatum for the thriller movie strengthened their bond. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," Kravitz said. "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way." The couple is still going strong and celebrating a big moment in their relationship.
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been together for over one year
Actors Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are proving that Hollywood romances don't always fade! The two have now been an item for over one year, as People recently reported. A source opened up about how Tatum and Kravitz are both filled with bliss due to their booming romance. "They are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion," the insider told the media outlet. They went on to explain that Tatum "is serious about [Kravitz]," and the two "have been exclusive for a long time."
As Women's Health wrote on August 22, the pair is currently on a trip to Positano, Italy, where they were spotted sharing a kiss while spending time on a yacht. In addition to enjoying each other's company, Kravitz has been getting to know Tatum's daughter, Everly, according to someone with insight who recently spoke to Life & Style. "Channing doesn't introduce anyone to Everly, and bonding with his kid is make or break for him," the source said, before stating that Kravitz "passed the test with flying colors!"
It sounds like Tatum and Kravitz are truly a match made in heaven!