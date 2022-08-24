Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Hit Important Relationship Milestone

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are moving on to a new phase in their relationship. The pair began seeing each other following their splits from previous long-term partners. For Tatum, he and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, broke things off in April 2018, per Us Weekly, while Kravitz filed to divorce her then-husband, Karl Glusman, in January 2021, according to Page Six. Tatum then dated singer Jessie J for a time, but this union ended in 2019.

In September 2021, a source told People that Tatum and Kravitz had started to see each other amid plans to collaborate on the film "Pussy Island," which Kravitz is directing and asked Tatum to star in. "They looked very happy," the insider said of the couple. "They have this cute and flirty chemistry."

In a recent WSJ Magazine interview, Kravitz discussed how working with Tatum for the thriller movie strengthened their bond. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," Kravitz said. "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way." The couple is still going strong and celebrating a big moment in their relationship.