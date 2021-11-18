Are Zoe Kravitz And Channing Tatum Taking A Big Step In Their Relationship?

There's no doubt that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's relationship is buzz-worthy. They're both famous, good-looking, and appear to enjoy spending time together doing things, like working on her directorial debut "Pussy Island" and going on a bike ride through New York City's East Village back in August, according to Page Six.

While it seems like there are certain aspects of their relationship that they don't care about — such as perhaps keeping it under wraps — there's another part of their lives that's very important to them both: their families. When it comes to Zoë's family — which includes her mother, Lisa Bonet, her step-father, Jason Momoa, and her father, Lenny Kravitz — things seemingly couldn't be happier, per ET Canada. In fact, Lenny told People back in October 2020 that when it comes to the relationship between himself and his daughter, "Zoë and I have a very open dialogue. We can talk about anything and everything."

The fact that Zoë has such a great relationship with her parents is surely why it's such a big deal that she's been taking a massive step in her relationship with Channing that happens to involve another very special person in their lives.