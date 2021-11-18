Are Zoe Kravitz And Channing Tatum Taking A Big Step In Their Relationship?
There's no doubt that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's relationship is buzz-worthy. They're both famous, good-looking, and appear to enjoy spending time together doing things, like working on her directorial debut "Pussy Island" and going on a bike ride through New York City's East Village back in August, according to Page Six.
While it seems like there are certain aspects of their relationship that they don't care about — such as perhaps keeping it under wraps — there's another part of their lives that's very important to them both: their families. When it comes to Zoë's family — which includes her mother, Lisa Bonet, her step-father, Jason Momoa, and her father, Lenny Kravitz — things seemingly couldn't be happier, per ET Canada. In fact, Lenny told People back in October 2020 that when it comes to the relationship between himself and his daughter, "Zoë and I have a very open dialogue. We can talk about anything and everything."
The fact that Zoë has such a great relationship with her parents is surely why it's such a big deal that she's been taking a massive step in her relationship with Channing that happens to involve another very special person in their lives.
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are spending time with his daughter
Channing Tatum seems to really like Zoë Kravitz and he definitely adores his daughter, Everly Tatum, who he shares with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. And if things are ever going to become serious between Channing and Zoë, then she'll need to form a connection with Everly — which is exactly what might be happening. While opening up about the relationship to People on November 15, a source noted that although Channing "acts very serious with Zoë," the star "is a very loving dad." That's why, according to the insider, it "only seems natural that [Zoë] is getting to know Everly."
In fact, it might be hard for Zoë and Everly to not spend time together, as a source told People back in September that the two stars "continue to be inseparable." That's definitely understandable considering the fact that they "have this cute and flirty chemistry." Apparently, while Zoë "thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," Channing admires that Zoë "is independent and outspoken as well as bright." Surely that's the kind of woman he wants his daughter to grow up to be like, which may be why he's happy to have Zoë in Everly's life as well as his.