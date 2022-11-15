Andrew Garfield Reflects On His Life Not Quite Going The Way He Planned
Andrew Garfield is famously known as Spider-Man and has starred in Oscar-nominated films (via IMDb). His career has taken off in more ways than one can imagine. And while Garfield seems to have it all –- the looks, the talent, and an amazing lifestyle -– he is reflecting on things he thought would have happened by now.
In an interview with British GQ, the actor said he related to his "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" character, who was also approaching his 40s and was worried about his accomplishments. The 39-year-old actor spoke candidly about how differently he pictured his life to be by his 40th birthday. He shared, "But it's interesting -– I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down, and they're all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part." It's no surprise that Garfield has been busy with his acting career, but he does continue to think about what could have been.
In 2019, he talked to Channel 4 News (via Yahoo News) about losing his mom to pancreatic cancer. Garfield thinks of his mom every day, especially when thinking of his future family. He shared, "I would have loved my mum to have met my kids if I'm going to have kids." Garfield acknowledges that she will be there "in spirit." He continues to work on accepting the life that is given to him, even if it may not be what he imagined.
Andrew Garfield is releasing himself from societal pressures
Andrew Garfield tends to be a private guy, especially with his personal life. But, now the actor is speaking to British GQ (via Page Six) about releasing himself from the pressures he's received from the media.
Garfield has felt pressure to have kids, as he told British GQ: "Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself." Gracefully speaking about why he hasn't had kids, he shared, "No, it's more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth. Like, By this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child – that kind of thing." Despite putting on a brave face, it hasn't been easy for Garfield to ignore the pressures the media has put on him. He does realize it's easier for him because he is a man, but still feels "guilty" about how his life turned out.
The actor is working on slowly releasing that guilt and accepting that life will turn out the way it is supposed to. He shared, "Life seems to be a perpetual practice of letting s*** go. Letting go of an idea of how a thing should look, or be, or feel." The actor still hopes that one day his life will lead to having kids. Garfield explained, "Life is in charge. We'll see. We'll see what happens. I'm curious."