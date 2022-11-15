Andrew Garfield Reflects On His Life Not Quite Going The Way He Planned

Andrew Garfield is famously known as Spider-Man and has starred in Oscar-nominated films (via IMDb). His career has taken off in more ways than one can imagine. And while Garfield seems to have it all –- the looks, the talent, and an amazing lifestyle -– he is reflecting on things he thought would have happened by now.

In an interview with British GQ, the actor said he related to his "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" character, who was also approaching his 40s and was worried about his accomplishments. The 39-year-old actor spoke candidly about how differently he pictured his life to be by his 40th birthday. He shared, "But it's interesting -– I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down, and they're all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part." It's no surprise that Garfield has been busy with his acting career, but he does continue to think about what could have been.

In 2019, he talked to Channel 4 News (via Yahoo News) about losing his mom to pancreatic cancer. Garfield thinks of his mom every day, especially when thinking of his future family. He shared, "I would have loved my mum to have met my kids if I'm going to have kids." Garfield acknowledges that she will be there "in spirit." He continues to work on accepting the life that is given to him, even if it may not be what he imagined.