Andrew Garfield Says He'll 'Never' Play A Role Like This One Again

When it comes to the art of acting, there are many cautionary tales about the sacrifices one can make for one's art — to the extent that the consequences can be irreparable. Trapped within the auspices of the practice known as method acting, some of Hollywood's finest have gone severely off-the-rails while attempting to tap into the psyches of the characters they have committed to play on the big screen. Even without method acting, trying to deduce the inner workings of certain characters, especially those with more nefarious motives, can be a difficult and dark undertaking.

This seems to be the case for none other than Andrew Garfield, who made waves this year thanks to three vastly different roles: as televangelist grifter Jim Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye;" as Jonathan Larson, the incessant dreamer running out of time in "Tick, Tick...Boom!;" and in a reprise as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In a recent interview, Garfield indicated that one of these three roles was one which stiffed painful feelings within him, a process so unpleasant that Garfield said he wishes to never play a role like it ever again. So which one was it? And why?