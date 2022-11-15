Eva Mendes' New Tattoo Sparks Speculation About Her Relationship Status With Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling first sparked dating rumors back in 2011, and they've remained one of the most private couples in Hollywood ever since (via People). The pair share two daughters together, Esmeralda and Amada, per E! News, and seem to enjoy keeping their relationship out of the spotlight. In a 2015 interview with Hello!, Gosling said, "I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with." And during the pandemic, Mendes seemed to be more than happy to be stuck at home with Gosling. When a fan insisted that Gosling should take her out more, she replied via Instagram, "No thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world" (via People).

Mendes and Gosling have made rare comments about parenting together over the past few years. In January 2022, Gosling told GQ that the pandemic was difficult for his family. He revealed, "Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best." Despite keeping their relationship rather private, the couple have seemingly always been supportive of each other's careers and appear to be as happy as ever.

In fact, in September 2022 Mendes showed off a tattoo on social media that caused marriage rumors to circulate.