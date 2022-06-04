Eva Mendes Reveals New Details About How Her And Ryan Gosling Parent Their Children
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's relationship is as adorable as it is private. The pair met in 2011 while filming "The Place Beyond the Pines," and have been an item ever since. The couple — who share daughters Esmeralda and Amanda — have managed to keep most of their personal dealings out of the tabloids.
However, Gosling previously gushed over his wife during his best actor acceptance speech for his role in "La La Land" at the 2017 Golden Globes. "While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said.
For her part, Mendes gave her "man" a shoutout, sharing a poster from his upcoming "The Gray Man" on her Instagram. Now, the "Hitch" actor has revealed even more details about the roles she and Gosling play when it comes to their home life and how they parent their two children.
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have no gender-specific tasks
Eva Mendes opened up about how she and partner Ryan Gosling parent their two children and revealed that, due to their untraditional interest, their daughters are not being taught "gender-specific roles."
"I'm not an amazing cook — I leave that to Ryan," she told Forbes. "Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this." She went on to explain that she wants her children to understand that life is a "team effort" and that it can sometimes require doing tasks that do not adhere to gender stereotypes.
Mendes' sentiments echo those made by a source, who revealed to Us Weekly that Gosling "dedicate[s] a lot of time to being a stay-at-home dad." The insider also told the publication that Mendes and Gosling hope to raise their children in an area outside of a city, as the pair are "nature lovers."