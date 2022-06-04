Eva Mendes Reveals New Details About How Her And Ryan Gosling Parent Their Children

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's relationship is as adorable as it is private. The pair met in 2011 while filming "The Place Beyond the Pines," and have been an item ever since. The couple — who share daughters Esmeralda and Amanda — have managed to keep most of their personal dealings out of the tabloids.

However, Gosling previously gushed over his wife during his best actor acceptance speech for his role in "La La Land" at the 2017 Golden Globes. "While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said.

For her part, Mendes gave her "man" a shoutout, sharing a poster from his upcoming "The Gray Man" on her Instagram. Now, the "Hitch" actor has revealed even more details about the roles she and Gosling play when it comes to their home life and how they parent their two children.