Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are Now Tied For The Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have once again proven that they are a musical force to be reckoned with. The couple — who began their romantic relationship in 2001 and married in 2008 — have worked together since the early days of their careers. After breaking away from Destiny's Child, Beyoncé joined the Brooklyn rapper for his smash hit, "'03 Bonnie & Clyde," in 2002. That following year, Jay-Z hopped on Beyoncé's first solo song, "Crazy in Love," and it became an instant success. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since been certified as a six-time multi-platinum single with over 6 million units sold.

Fast forward nearly two decades later, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still at the top of their game. Beyoncé has since won 28 Grammy Awards — including trophies for Best R&B Song, Song of the Year, and more, per CNBC. Meanwhile, Jay-Z has raked up a slew of gramophone awards for himself. The rapper currently holds 24 trophies and 88 nominations.

As you can see, thanks to the release of Beyoncé's latest album, "Renaissance," she is tied with her husband for the most Grammy nominations.