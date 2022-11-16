What We Know About Denise Richards' Disturbing Road Rage Encounter

The story goes that former "RHOBH" star Denise Richards' day started like any other. She and her hubby, Aaron Phypers, were en route to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles on November 14, wherein Richards was scheduled to put in a long day of work on set... but that all changed in the blink of an eye when a road rage incident ensued.

As reported by TMZ, Phypers, who was at the helm of the vehicle, was a little confused regarding the studio's whereabouts. A driver behind them became increasingly frustrated and even started shouting at them. It's reported that although Phypers made room for the driver to pass, the driver still wasn't pleased, and that's when a bullet hit their gray Ford F-150 pickup truck in the back. Fortunately, the couple did make it to the set unharmed. "She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day," a source later told People. "She didn't want to not show up to work."

While Richards initially kept mum about the encounter, she eventually issued a statement of sorts on Twitter after she was sent a nasty tweet that has since been removed. "Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in," Richards clapped back. "I'm sorry a shot didn't graze my neck...a**hole."