What We Know About Denise Richards' Disturbing Road Rage Encounter
Wild things, indeed.
In a strange, roundabout case of life imitating art, actor and television personality Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were the unfortunate victims of a traumatic road rage incident on November 14 that resulted in their vehicle being shot at. As you may recall, in June, Variety reported that Richards was set to star in "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace," a sequel film in which a team of "demon slayers" fight off an army of zombies. In the sci-fi action movie, Richards portrays a no-nonsense weapons expert tasked with armoring the aforementioned zombie slayers. But what happens when the tables are turned, and Richards is the one being shot at by a disgruntled motorist on the busy roads of Los Angeles? And in real life, we might add. Here's everything we know about Richards' disturbing road rage encounter and how she's doing in the wake of the harrowing incident.
Denise Richards says road rage incident was 'terrifying'
The story goes that former "RHOBH" star Denise Richards' day started like any other. She and her hubby, Aaron Phypers, were en route to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles on November 14, wherein Richards was scheduled to put in a long day of work on set... but that all changed in the blink of an eye when a road rage incident ensued.
As reported by TMZ, Phypers, who was at the helm of the vehicle, was a little confused regarding the studio's whereabouts. A driver behind them became increasingly frustrated and even started shouting at them. It's reported that although Phypers made room for the driver to pass, the driver still wasn't pleased, and that's when a bullet hit their gray Ford F-150 pickup truck in the back. Fortunately, the couple did make it to the set unharmed. "She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day," a source later told People. "She didn't want to not show up to work."
While Richards initially kept mum about the encounter, she eventually issued a statement of sorts on Twitter after she was sent a nasty tweet that has since been removed. "Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in," Richards clapped back. "I'm sorry a shot didn't graze my neck...a**hole."