Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up About The 'Difficult Process' Of Mourning His Son's Tragic Death

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez faced every parents' worst nightmare this year. In April, Ronaldo and Rodriguez lost one of their twins during childbirth, a loss he announced on social media. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," he wrote. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel." Losing a twin means Ronaldo and his family had to grieve while still have a special reason to celebrate at the same time. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope," he added.

Some days later, Ronaldo expressed gratitude for his girl, named Bella Esmeralda, and partner's health, choosing to focus on the positive as they struggled with their loss. "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us ... Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world," Ronaldo captioned an Instagram photo showing the entire family, including his other four children.

Bella Esmeralda is the second daughter Ronaldo shares with Georgina, who gave birth to Alana in November 2017. Before meeting the Spanish model, Ronaldo was a father to twins Eva and Mateo, born via surrogate in June 2017, according to The U.K. Sun. Early in his career, Ronaldo also welcomed his firstborn, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., whose mother's identity he has chosen to keep private, BBC reported. Clearly a family man, losing a much-wanted baby devastated the soccer star.