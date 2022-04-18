Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Tragic News About His Newborn Son
In addition to being known as an astounding athlete, Cristiano Ronaldo has been very open about his love of being a family man. He had three children — Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Matteo — before he and longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez welcomed baby Alana in 2017, per The Sun. "Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely," Ronaldo told Hello! (via Mirror U.K.) at the time.
In October 2021, Ronaldo posted a photo on Instagram to share some very happy news with fans. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," he wrote in the caption of a photo with Rodriguez as they showed off a sonogram. "Our hearts are full of love – we can't wait to meet you."
The couple continued to make family posts on social media throughout the pregnancy, and even shared a gender reveal moment where their four children popped balloons to reveal both pink and blue confetti for the twins, per People. However, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have now shared the devastating news that one of the twins has died.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina's heartbreaking update
On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez made a post to social media addressing a very personal tragedy. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the statement began. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel." They did confirm the safety of their newborn daughter, noting that she is giving them "the strength to live in this moment with some hope and happiness."
The couple expressed gratitude for the medical staff and support through the trying time and with the devastation of their loss, asked for privacy. They ended the brief statement with words for their late son: "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."
Comments flooded the announcement with love and support. One fan on Twitter wrote, "Stay strong, Cristiano. We're all with you, take as much time as you need." Manchester United also made a small statement of their star player's heartbreak by stating, "Your pain is our pain," while sending love to the family.