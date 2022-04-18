Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Tragic News About His Newborn Son

In addition to being known as an astounding athlete, Cristiano Ronaldo has been very open about his love of being a family man. He had three children — Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Matteo — before he and longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez welcomed baby Alana in 2017, per The Sun. "Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely," Ronaldo told Hello! (via Mirror U.K.) at the time.

In October 2021, Ronaldo posted a photo on Instagram to share some very happy news with fans. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," he wrote in the caption of a photo with Rodriguez as they showed off a sonogram. "Our hearts are full of love – we can't wait to meet you."

The couple continued to make family posts on social media throughout the pregnancy, and even shared a gender reveal moment where their four children popped balloons to reveal both pink and blue confetti for the twins, per People. However, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have now shared the devastating news that one of the twins has died.