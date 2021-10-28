How Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expanding His Family In A Huge Way

Cristiano Ronaldo has been doing family his own way for more than a decade now. In 2010, the Portuguese soccer star welcomed a son and vowed to raise him as a single dad, as The Telegraph reported. Ronaldo announced on his social media accounts that he had an agreement with the biological mother, an American, to keep her identity confidential. "[M]y son will be under my exclusive guardianship. I request everyone to fully respect my right to privacy (and that of the child) at least on issues as personal as these are," Ronaldo said.

Junior was born right when Ronaldo began dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, who seemed to have a close relationship with the boy, as seen in Ronaldo's Instagram photos from the time. In June 2017, Ronaldo became a second-time father, this time to twins, Eva and Mateo. Like his eldest, the twins were also born in the U.S. to a mother whose identity has also been kept secret. The Daily Mail reported that the children had been born in California via surrogate, a practice that is not allowed in his native Portugal.

When Eva and Mateo were born, Ronaldo was already in a relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, who was herself several months pregnant when the twins were born. In November of that year, Ronaldo and Rodriguez welcomed a daughter, Alana Martina, as Ronaldo announced on Twitter. Now, the Manchester United forward is expanding his unique family once again.