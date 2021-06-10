Who Are Irina Shayk's Famous Exes?

The rumor mills went up in flames after Irina Shayk and Kanye West were seen taking a casual stroll in Provence, France on his 44th birthday in early June 2021, per the Daily Mail. Citing an unnamed source, Us Weekly confirmed the Russian supermodel and Yeezy are an item on June 9, 2021, stating the couple had been "quietly seeing each other for a couple months." "Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another," a second source told Us Weekly. "He's always thought she was beautiful and they're both looking forward to seeing where this goes."

The news is particularly juicy because it comes just four months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, NBC News reported at the time. Speculation that Shayk and West were seeing each other took off in May 2021 when the gossip account @DeuxMoi shared in an Instagram story a screenshot of a phone conversation with a "tipster" that linked the two, which can be seen on Cosmopolitan. "Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper's baby mama," the text message read.

While their dating is certainly a new development, Shayk and West's being familiar with each other is not as Shayk was featured on West's "Power" music video back in 2010. Is Shayk and West' relationship going to last? It's hard to say, but her romantic history indicates she likes long-term deals. Keep reading to see who else Shayk has dated.