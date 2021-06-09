Are Kanye West And Irina Shayk Taking Their Relationship To The Next Level?

In a 2021 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim Kardashian opened up about her divorce from Kanye West. "I feel like a f**king failure," she said through tears, "I feel like a f**king loser." West and Kardashian decided to split in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.

After their marriage began to implode in 2020, West and Kardashian have been on different paths. Ever the businesswoman, Kardashian has spent the months since her marriage began to fall apart pursuing her law degree, promoting and releasing new Skims drops, and wrapping up the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." For his part, West launched an unsuccessful presidential campaign, fled to Wyoming, and shared a series of bizarre (and since-deleted) tweets in which he claimed that Kris Jenner avoided his call and that Kim "was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie 'Get Out,'" per People.

As far as we know, Kardashian isn't dating anyone at the moment. To be fair, it's hard to imagine who could live up to her star power or match her achievements. West, on the other hand, has been seen out and about with Irina Shayk. Here's what we know about their reported relationship.