Mariah Carey Fails To Trademark Her Coveted Christmas Title

It's common knowledge by now that Mariah Carey is a big fan of the festive season. While most recognize the powerhouse vocalist for her 1994 Christmas single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," she has also released two studio albums -– "Merry Christmas" and "Merry Christmas II You" –- for listeners to enjoy during the holiday period.

That's not where Carey's festive activities stop, though. She has embarked on numerous Christmas tours and has even announced on Instagram that she will be playing shows in New York and Toronto to celebrate her favorite time of the year. During a 2019 U.K. interview on "This Morning," the singer stated she does in fact have a "direct line" to Santa Claus and revealed that her twin children -– Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon –- get to meet him if they have behaved well all year. Carey is so passionate about Christmas that she confessed to being mocked for it. In supermodel Naomi Campbell' YouTube series, "No Filter with Naomi," she revealed that the reason she adores the holiday season so much now is that she wasn't able to have the wholesome family Christmas celebrations when she was younger. "I was a sad kid that wanted Christmas to be great," she said.

Over the years, fans have hailed Carey as the "Queen of Christmas," however, it isn't an official title. After attempting to trademark it for herself, it seems Carey hasn't had the best of luck.