Mariah Carey Fails To Trademark Her Coveted Christmas Title
It's common knowledge by now that Mariah Carey is a big fan of the festive season. While most recognize the powerhouse vocalist for her 1994 Christmas single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," she has also released two studio albums -– "Merry Christmas" and "Merry Christmas II You" –- for listeners to enjoy during the holiday period.
That's not where Carey's festive activities stop, though. She has embarked on numerous Christmas tours and has even announced on Instagram that she will be playing shows in New York and Toronto to celebrate her favorite time of the year. During a 2019 U.K. interview on "This Morning," the singer stated she does in fact have a "direct line" to Santa Claus and revealed that her twin children -– Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon –- get to meet him if they have behaved well all year. Carey is so passionate about Christmas that she confessed to being mocked for it. In supermodel Naomi Campbell' YouTube series, "No Filter with Naomi," she revealed that the reason she adores the holiday season so much now is that she wasn't able to have the wholesome family Christmas celebrations when she was younger. "I was a sad kid that wanted Christmas to be great," she said.
Over the years, fans have hailed Carey as the "Queen of Christmas," however, it isn't an official title. After attempting to trademark it for herself, it seems Carey hasn't had the best of luck.
Elizabeth Chan has blocked Mariah Carey's chances of using the trademark
Fans may continue to refer to Mariah Carey as the "Queen of Christmas," but she can't officially own that trademark. As previously reported by Page Six, the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board have not allowed the singing sensation to legally use the trademark as well as "Princess of Christmas" or "QOC." Why? Because another festive singer named Elizabeth Chan objected to Carey for wanting to use it for her company, Lotion LLC, on a range of merchandise. As noted by the outlet, Chan has released 12 Christmas albums and has even trademarked "Princess of Christmas," which is the nickname for her daughter, Noelle, who sometimes collaborates with Chan.
Chan isn't the only festive singer who wasn't pleased with Carey's idea of using the trademark. Darlene Love, the former Blossoms member behind the classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," also was against it. "I did this to protect and save Christmas. Christmas isn't about one single person — it's about everybody," Chan exclusively told Page Six. "I've dedicated my life to this understanding of how special Christmas is. It was difficult to be the one to stand up."
Carey's plans this holiday season haven't been completely ruined, however. In addition to her upcoming concerts, she has released a new Christmas book, "The Christmas Princess." She wrote on Instagram, "Hope you enjoy reading about the Adventures of Little Mariah in my new holiday fairytale The Christmas Princess.