Which Real Housewives Cast Would You Like To Join The Most? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey
Viewers love watching "The Real Housewives" shows for their glam, glitz, and never-ending dramatics. It's also fun to live vicariously through these wealthy women who fly first class and go on exotic trips. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast has flown to Amsterdam, Berlin, and Rome, to name a few, reports Reality Blurb. It also doesn't hurt that Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, runs a real estate brokerage and has access to the best houses, such as the one in Punta Mita in Season 7, per Screen Rant.
Fans also love "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and its fan base grew steadily over the years. According to Media Traffic, Season 12 had over 1 million viewers, beating "RHOBH" by a nose. Although there is incessant fighting between the cast members, the housewives are also a fun bunch and have been reported to have gone on a cast trip to Dublin, Ireland for Season 13.
"The Real Housewives of New York City" is one of the longest-running shows on the franchise and many fans would love to live amongst the Upper East Siders in The Big Apple. Others long to hold a peach with the other cast members of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." One of the newest shows, "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" also has appeal and Salt Lake City, Utah has never looked so glam. So which franchise are Bravo fans dreaming of joining?
Bravo fans would love to be in RHOBH
Nicki Swift asked Bravo fans which "Real Housewives" franchise they would like to join and 11,000 voted. The ultimate winner was "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," with an astounding 48% of votes. Considering that the women live in one of the most expensive zip codes and hold a diamond in the intro, it's not surprising that people want to join the glamorous cast. "RHOBH" is also the most star-studded, with Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna on the cast for Season 12 and Denise Richards in Seasons 9 and 10.
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" came in second with 22% of votes, which is unsurprising given that the franchise is a fan-favorite, per The Things. The ladies often deliver quick, snappy comebacks but also know how to have a good time (remember the Bolo episode?). 15% of Nicki Swift readers would like to be a part of "The Real Housewives of New York City," and now that there is an entirely new cast, maybe some NYC residents can make their way into their circle. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" came in fourth with 10% of votes and it may be because the drama is a bit too much for viewers. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" came in last with only 5%. While Salt Lake City is visually stunning, perhaps it's a bit too cold for most people and they would rather drink their champagne in the Beverly Hills sun.