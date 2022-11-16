Which Real Housewives Cast Would You Like To Join The Most? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

Viewers love watching "The Real Housewives" shows for their glam, glitz, and never-ending dramatics. It's also fun to live vicariously through these wealthy women who fly first class and go on exotic trips. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast has flown to Amsterdam, Berlin, and Rome, to name a few, reports Reality Blurb. It also doesn't hurt that Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, runs a real estate brokerage and has access to the best houses, such as the one in Punta Mita in Season 7, per Screen Rant.

Fans also love "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and its fan base grew steadily over the years. According to Media Traffic, Season 12 had over 1 million viewers, beating "RHOBH" by a nose. Although there is incessant fighting between the cast members, the housewives are also a fun bunch and have been reported to have gone on a cast trip to Dublin, Ireland for Season 13.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" is one of the longest-running shows on the franchise and many fans would love to live amongst the Upper East Siders in The Big Apple. Others long to hold a peach with the other cast members of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." One of the newest shows, "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" also has appeal and Salt Lake City, Utah has never looked so glam. So which franchise are Bravo fans dreaming of joining?