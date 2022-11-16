Jodie Sweetin Seemingly Sides With JoJo Siwa Against Candace Cameron Bure

Jodie Sweetin is standing up for her friend JoJo Siwa. The former "Dance Moms" star participated in a TikTok challenge back in July where she answered several questions about some of the celebrities she's come in contact with throughout her career. In Siwa's since-deleted video, she quickly showed a photo of Candace Cameron Bure in response to the "rudest celebrity I've ever met." Shortly after the clip went viral, the "Full House" star issued an apology. "Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter," she said on Instagram.

Bure revealed she spoke to the professional dancer on the phone and was shocked to find out the encounter in question happened at a red carpet premiere when Siwa was only 11 years old. "'You weren't even mean,'" Bure claims the child star told her. However, Siwa told Page Six that Bure's Instagram video "didn't share all the details of the meeting." The dancer told the outlet that she was actually snubbed at an afterparty and although she was okay with it at first, she felt singled out. "I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids."

Although the former Nickelodeon star confessed it's something "you just never forget," she agreed to move past it. However, it appears Bure has fallen from Siwa's good graces once again.