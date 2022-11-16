Ralph Fiennes Discusses The Unexpected Role He Played In Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship

In April 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship after nearly two decades apart. The couple went on to solidify their love for one another by tying the knot at two different wedding ceremonies in 2022. Lopez recently opened up about her reunion with the "Batman" actor during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," saying, "I don't think anybody was more surprised than us." In a People cover story, she said, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

Since reuniting, the two entertainers have made no secret of their love for one another. In addition to holding a lavish wedding ceremony, Lopez and Affleck are regularly spotted out shopping, canoodling, and simply living life. And while the fanfare around the couple's relationship seems far less tense this time around, their previous attempt at love required the help of actor Ralph Fiennes –- who played an unexpected role in the couple's relationship.