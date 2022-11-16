Violetta Komyshan Finally Acknowledges That Her Relationship With Ansel Elgort Is Over
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan met during Komyshan's freshman year of high school."I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something," she told Cosmopolitan. She recalled thinking he was "attractive" and "hot" upon first meeting. The two became friends and started dating a little after.
In 2019, Elgort revealed his thoughts about love, indicating that he and Komyshan might be trying an open relationship. "I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off," he told The Times. He explained that he has fallen in love with his friends and co-stars, even if he isn't sexually involved with them. "We're primitive beings," he added.
In 2020, a Twitter user came forward with sexual assault allegations against the "The Fault in Our Stars" actor (via Vulture). She claimed Elgort messaged her with explicit requests while she was underage. The "West Side Story" star denied the accusations, claiming in a since-deleted Instagram post that the situation was a "brief, consensual relationship," and apologized with how he handled the breakup (via US Weekly). And although his relationship with Komyshan strong — or at least, they publicly presented a united front — it seems that it has now fizzled out.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Violetta Komyshan confirms she's single after dating Ansel Elgort for a decade
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan started dating in 2012 while attending the same high school, per Us Weekly. In 2014, the two separated due to the actor's busy schedule, and got back together in 2015 because they "missed each other." The high school sweethearts stood strong amid controversy in 2019 with claims that Rachel Zegler got in the way of their relationship, and in 2020 when sexual assault allegations against Elgort came out. The two's last red carpet outing was during the "West Side Story" premiere in 2021.
In November 2022, Komyshan revealed that she is single, indicating that she and Elgort have gone their separate ways. "I think it's fun," she told E! News about being single. "I'm 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that — on yourself."
And it seems that the ballet dancer is doing just that. Komyshan, who told the New York Post in the past that she feels "complete with ballet" and she "doesn't see herself stopping" anytime soon, also revealed to E! News that she's been busy with dance projects. "I did this show in the middle of Soho, just in a storefront window, and there were so many people there," she told the media outlet. She then added that she loves how she can share her love for dance everywhere. It seems, at least for the moment, that Komyshan's career — rather than her love life — is taking center stage.