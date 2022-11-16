Violetta Komyshan Finally Acknowledges That Her Relationship With Ansel Elgort Is Over

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan met during Komyshan's freshman year of high school."I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something," she told Cosmopolitan. She recalled thinking he was "attractive" and "hot" upon first meeting. The two became friends and started dating a little after.

In 2019, Elgort revealed his thoughts about love, indicating that he and Komyshan might be trying an open relationship. "I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off," he told The Times. He explained that he has fallen in love with his friends and co-stars, even if he isn't sexually involved with them. "We're primitive beings," he added.

In 2020, a Twitter user came forward with sexual assault allegations against the "The Fault in Our Stars" actor (via Vulture). She claimed Elgort messaged her with explicit requests while she was underage. The "West Side Story" star denied the accusations, claiming in a since-deleted Instagram post that the situation was a "brief, consensual relationship," and apologized with how he handled the breakup (via US Weekly). And although his relationship with Komyshan strong — or at least, they publicly presented a united front — it seems that it has now fizzled out.

