Candace Cameron Bure Responds To The Criticism Surrounding Her Divisive Christmas Movie Comments

Candace Cameron Bure found herself in hot water after she had made divisive comments regarding a Christmas movie. Bure spoke with The Wall Street Journal about Great American Family, the media network where Bure herself is a chief executive officer. She told the outlet the network would not have any LGBTQ+ couples. The "Fuller House" star said, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Bure faced backlash after her interview with the outlet was released. With so much criticism surrounding her comment, Bure decided to speak on the issue in a statement shared with People magazine. Bure wrote, "All of you who know me know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone." In the statement, Bure even blamed the media for its role in dividing society — especially with something as simple as a Christmas film. The actor said, "But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."

Bure is known to be a religious person. Because of this, the actor made sure to tie her Christianity with how she perceived the situation. She said, "I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do."