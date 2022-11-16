Candace Cameron Bure Responds To The Criticism Surrounding Her Divisive Christmas Movie Comments
Candace Cameron Bure found herself in hot water after she had made divisive comments regarding a Christmas movie. Bure spoke with The Wall Street Journal about Great American Family, the media network where Bure herself is a chief executive officer. She told the outlet the network would not have any LGBTQ+ couples. The "Fuller House" star said, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."
Bure faced backlash after her interview with the outlet was released. With so much criticism surrounding her comment, Bure decided to speak on the issue in a statement shared with People magazine. Bure wrote, "All of you who know me know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone." In the statement, Bure even blamed the media for its role in dividing society — especially with something as simple as a Christmas film. The actor said, "But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."
Bure is known to be a religious person. Because of this, the actor made sure to tie her Christianity with how she perceived the situation. She said, "I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do."
Candace Cameron Bure addressed those who critiqued her
When Candace Cameron Bure commented to The Wall Street Journal about not having LGBTQ+ couples in her network, she not only received backlash from the general public but also from some celebrities. JoJo Siwa and Hilarie Burton spoke against the actor's comment, per CNN Entertainment. Siwa said, "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+ but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."
The "Fuller House" star addressed the criticism in her statement with People magazine. Bure said, "To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you." The actor never explicitly name-dropped the celebrities but made it clear that she saw their messages.
Bure also mentioned one integral point she made that the original article chose not to include. She said, "... People of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support." The actor ended with a Christmas wish that society will share "God's hope for all the world this Christmas season."