The Practical Reason Kourtney Kardashian Touches Tongues With Travis Barker On Red Carpets
If you've ever seen Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, together, you'll probably have noticed that they're pretty much obsessed with one another. Like, properly obsessed. So, naturally, with that comes a whole boat load of PDA (hands up if you remember that awkward "The Kardashians" moment when the twosome made their realtor a little uncomfortable when they started making out in front of him?)
But it's not just professionals they're making feel a little uneasy with their very obvious love. These two have been so all over each other at all times that even their kids have asked them to tone things down. During a May episode of "The Kardashians," Kourtney's kids (who she shares with former boyfriend Scott Disick) urged her to cut out the public displays of affection in front of them. "I am going to die. Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French kiss again?" Reign asked his mom (via Us Weekly), after his sister, Penelope, also asked them to refrain.
But it turns out these two actually have good reason for always being so up in one another's business, and the reality star just revealed the truth about why them seem to be nonstop touching tongues.
How Kourtney Kardashian protects her lipstick during Travis Barker kisses
Lipstick lovers who love a lip lock, listen up, because this one's for you! Kourtney Kardashian has finally revealed why she and Travis Barker get so close they end up touching tongues while in public places (like on the red carpet) and it actually makes a little more sense than you might think. Speaking on "The Kardashians" in November, the mom of three admitted (via Entertainment Tonight), "I don't want to get lipstick all over him and I don't want to ruin my lipstick, but we also don't want to not kiss, so we'll kiss with our tongues. That's why we kiss that way." So there we have it! There is a method to the madness.
Of course, makeup and kissing is clearly an important topic in the Kardashian household. As longtime fans of the K family may remember, Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian made headlines back in 2017 when it became pretty obvious the youngest members of the family maybe weren't so keen on getting lipstick and lipgloss all over them all the time while sharing smooches. During an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kourtney's niece North went in for a kiss with her mom, before stopping to ask, "Are you wearing makeup?" (via BuzzFeed). After Kim told her daughter she wasn't, little North then went in for plenty of kisses. Adorable!