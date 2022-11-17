The Practical Reason Kourtney Kardashian Touches Tongues With Travis Barker On Red Carpets

If you've ever seen Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, together, you'll probably have noticed that they're pretty much obsessed with one another. Like, properly obsessed. So, naturally, with that comes a whole boat load of PDA (hands up if you remember that awkward "The Kardashians" moment when the twosome made their realtor a little uncomfortable when they started making out in front of him?)

But it's not just professionals they're making feel a little uneasy with their very obvious love. These two have been so all over each other at all times that even their kids have asked them to tone things down. During a May episode of "The Kardashians," Kourtney's kids (who she shares with former boyfriend Scott Disick) urged her to cut out the public displays of affection in front of them. "I am going to die. Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French kiss again?" Reign asked his mom (via Us Weekly), after his sister, Penelope, also asked them to refrain.

But it turns out these two actually have good reason for always being so up in one another's business, and the reality star just revealed the truth about why them seem to be nonstop touching tongues.